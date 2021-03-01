Friary Grange Leisure Centre

Repairs to Friary Grange Leisure Centre have been completed after five months.

The scheduled work took place on the swimming pool, changing rooms, gym, squash courts and other fitness rooms.

It means all areas operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Lichfield District Council at the centre will be available for use when the site reopens following coronavirus restrictions.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“I am really pleased that the repair programme has been completed on schedule and within our allocated budget, despite the work having to be carried out through two periods of national lockdown and covid restrictions. “While much of the repair work needed has been away from public facing areas, I’m confident that when it re-opens, visitors to Friary Grange will notice the difference from the re-decoration of reception, changing room and gym areas, and will be glad to be able to make use of the facilities again.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The repairs form the first part of the local authority’s investment in keeping the leisure centre open in the short term.

Work is also taking place on planning for a new facility at Stychbrook Park.