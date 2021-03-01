A report has recommended councillors approve the construction of more than 500 homes on land in Lichfield.

Persimmon Homes and St Modwen Developments hope to create the new housing at Cricket Lane alongside “employment floorspace”.

The land at Cricket Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

Objections had been raised by Lichfield City Council on a number of grounds, including access to the site, traffic levels on local roads and impact on local services such as schools.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust also objected over the impact on its work, while letters from residents living nearby also raised concerns over the plan.

But a report to be debated at Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme – which would see 520 homes built – be given the green light.

“With regard to transport and highway matters, adequate information and detail has been included to demonstrate that sustainable travel choices can be integrated within the development. “Acceptable details have been provided with regard to the three vehicular access points to ensure that the development can be safely and appropriately accessed, without undue harm to either the character or appearance of the area, existing or future residents or highway and pedestrian safety. “Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the development will have an acceptable impact upon the strategic highway network. “In terms of the development’s impact upon the delivery of the, to be restored Lichfield Canal, it is considered that the proposal is in conformity with the requirements of the development plan, subject to conditions, in that it will ensure integration of such within the development’s green infrastructure. “Given the assessment and the weight attributable to the delivery of residential led development, it is recommended that this application is in conformity with the development plan as a whole and no other material considerations are sufficient to outweigh the acceptability of this development, so as to warrant the refusal of the application.” Planning report

The report will be debated by the planning committee on 8th March.