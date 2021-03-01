A report has recommended councillors approve the construction of more than 500 homes on land in Lichfield.
Persimmon Homes and St Modwen Developments hope to create the new housing at Cricket Lane alongside “employment floorspace”.
Objections had been raised by Lichfield City Council on a number of grounds, including access to the site, traffic levels on local roads and impact on local services such as schools.
The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust also objected over the impact on its work, while letters from residents living nearby also raised concerns over the plan.
But a report to be debated at Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme – which would see 520 homes built – be given the green light.
“With regard to transport and highway matters, adequate information and detail has been included to demonstrate that sustainable travel choices can be integrated within the development.
“Acceptable details have been provided with regard to the three vehicular access points to ensure that the development can be safely and appropriately accessed, without undue harm to either the character or appearance of the area, existing or future residents or highway and pedestrian safety.
“Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the development will have an acceptable impact upon the strategic highway network.
“In terms of the development’s impact upon the delivery of the, to be restored Lichfield Canal, it is considered that the proposal is in conformity with the requirements of the development plan, subject to conditions, in that it will ensure integration of such within the development’s green infrastructure.
“Given the assessment and the weight attributable to the delivery of residential led development, it is recommended that this application is in conformity with the development plan as a whole and no other material considerations are sufficient to outweigh the acceptability of this development, so as to warrant the refusal of the application.”Planning report
The report will be debated by the planning committee on 8th March.
In a word NO
Given all the evidence against this development I cant believe the council are recommending its approval.
A very sad day if this gets approved.
Everybody wants a house and home, no one wants any built, or maybe just NIMBY, unless you want your kids to live with you till you turn your toes up you better support the building….
If the council reject this application, I expect the developers to appeal to the secretary of state who will then overrule the council. The Tory majority on LDC won’t speak a word against their overlords in Westminster who are happy for our local environment to be destroyed in the name of profit. Local democracy in action.
‘Sustainable travel choices’? What does this mean? New bus route? A tram? Connections to the railway line? Nah, it’ll just be another development of ‘executive’ homes with 2 cars apiece on their driveways.
“Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the development will have an acceptable impact upon the strategic highway network.”
Are these people living in a parallel universe? They supply the reports, be it pollution, infrastructure, amenities etc. etc.
This is just corporate talk for an excuse to further exacerbate the on going over development of the city. Its called urban sprawl. They produce the reports! Amazingly they always have an “acceptable impact”.
There is so much more to be said but what’s the point? So sad for Lichfield it is being let down by those elected to protect it.
Check out who Persimmon and St Modwen have donated money to and then say which way the appeal to government would go.
At the moment this Southern approach to the city once you have left the A38 is largely green with farmers fields at both sides of London Rd, on the right Borrowcop rises to the North, and to the West Knowle hill sits majestically framing the journey into Lichfield alogside Cromwell’s meadow where the Parliamentarians sequestered their forces whilst laying seige to Prince Ruperts men holed up in the Cathedral close. What is proposed adds a ‘Logistical’ flavour; of turning Juggernauts setting out on their 24 hour delivery turnarounds and 18 metre blank sided warehouses rising to block the view described above. What’s Industrial about Southern Lichfield, well we’re about to find out.
Nothing to do with mass immigration???
It is time for the council to display some back bone and look seriously at what effect this obsession with approving such developments is having on our city and surrounding area. We always seem to hear from the familiar faces within the council on these developments. Why are so many councillors, particularly the younger ones from the majority Conservative group, always so quiet on these issues. Having recently adopted a watching brief on social media I can see many of them are extremely happy to talk about their love of a particular football team, or spout off on issues to do with other countries half way around the world, but there seems very little local angle to their outpourings of drivel. They are elected to represent the Ldc area and yet seem consistently silent on most local issues. The last 12 months alone has proved our party really requires the next generation of elected representative to step up and prove their worth. I am always hearing how much more interested these councillors are about community, about the environment, about supporting local businesses and people to better themselves, so where is the evidence of this?
@steve hiatt. Thats a common argument used Steve but it doesn’t amount to reality. For all the talk few houses are built in Lichfield that are affordable to first time buyers. Further, the warehouses won’t employ many and there is no school or local amenities. Yes there is a “NIMBY” element but who doesn’t resent the over developments we are seeing these days? People of means can always vote with their feet and move on, but where does that leave us? All cities have different districts. Urban sprawl is ugly. Take a trip around the over spill that is Tamworth. Is that the fate of Lichfield?
Business as usual, council ignoring the views of people they are supposed to represent.
This makes me want to cry . The only thing that has kept me going for the last 12 months is making the most of nature . The devastation of HS2 is too much to bear , please no more .
No Norman Ashley, nothing to do with the myth of mass immigration but everything to do with deregulation, acquisition of land, massive profits etc etc. 8
We all now that more housing is needed but it seems they are not thinking of the Infrastructure that is also needed, schools are bursting at the moment, doctors appointments are difficult to get.
Any chance of a new doctors surgery with all these hundreds of houses they’re building around Lichfield? I struggle to get an appointment now, I dread to think what it’ll be like with hundreds/thousands of new homes and people.
I despair.
What do the Cllrs see as their long term vision for Lichfield? I expect they’ll be long-gone from the council when this estate is built. Can the existing schools cater for this?
The traffic systems…what about our local heritage and sense of history which is, after all, Lichfield’s USP.
It’s all about the filthy lucre, I can’t see any other merit. This is historic land, I really hope some thoughtful independents (not conspiracy theorists but more like Cllr Grange would work for me) stand at next elections, Lichfield really deserves better. I should add, this estate is Lichfield, I’m not ignoring Burntwood…it deserves better, too.
We need creative thought for a post covid world for goodness sake.
Very sad.Lichfield has now become a concrete jungle with the centre now just full of flats the outlook is totally spoiled.Its all about money and profits.And also the surrounding area housing is now all merging into one,what happened to green belts laws.lol
Persimmon to St Modwen our pleasant and green land. Old face must be to comment on urban sprawl in referral of TAMWORTH. Worry more the farms that separate town and city will soon be connected. Can not Cromwell on how many years.
Just appalled that we might lose more green belt. I can’t believe how much new housing has gone up in recent years yet the town centre and other amenities/facilities haven’t changed. I am sad to see what is happening to Lichfield but feel powerless to change anything. Just very sad to see.
the development of the land off cricket lane is very natural and should have been done years ago just make sure they are affordable homes keep building inside the ring roads it brings in lots of revenue
Let’s make sure we are pointing the finger of blame at the right people here, LDC haven’t approved anything as far as I can tell. It is the un-named writers of the report who are proposing this development. If, as I hope, planning permission is not granted, lets watch and see if the Sec of State overturns the decision, like last time at Curborough Hall Farm, off Watery Lane. It is about time they developed the various brownfield sites and leave our greenspaces alone!
What about increased medical facilities? 520 houses at Cricket Lane, 450 south of Shortbutts Lane, 450 Deanslade Farm area. No mention of more doctors surgeries.
It is said the Westgate Practice have over 30,000 patients registered. How can they be expected to cope?
Our councillors are useless at best. Not worth voting for!
It is interesting that the City Council have objected to the development and many City Councillors sit on the District Council. Will they be consistent in their voting or will they change their view when the District Council votes? In terms of the electorate, they can say they voted against the proposal! Facing two ways at once, maybe??
