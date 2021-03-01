People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stay active and enjoy the local area.

Active Lichfield has drawn up a list of walking routes to help keep people active until indoor leisure facilities reopen.

Residents are also being asked to help inspire others by sharing pictures from their walks using the #ActiveLichfieldWalks hashtag.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“With many of the traditional ways we exercise, such as gyms and swimming pools, temporarily closed, now is the perfect time to get into walking. “We are really lucky to have lots of brilliant parks and green spaces across the district, and we’d love to see pictures taken on your walks, whether that’s of a lovely view or your dog living its best life on a walk.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Details not he walking routes are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/walks.