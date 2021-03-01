People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stay active and enjoy the local area.
Active Lichfield has drawn up a list of walking routes to help keep people active until indoor leisure facilities reopen.
Residents are also being asked to help inspire others by sharing pictures from their walks using the #ActiveLichfieldWalks hashtag.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:
“With many of the traditional ways we exercise, such as gyms and swimming pools, temporarily closed, now is the perfect time to get into walking.
“We are really lucky to have lots of brilliant parks and green spaces across the district, and we’d love to see pictures taken on your walks, whether that’s of a lovely view or your dog living its best life on a walk.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
Details not he walking routes are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/walks.
We desperately need a proper pavement and cycle path joining Burntwood and Lichfield. We live on the St Mathews Develpment in Burntwood and have seen several near misses as people walking and cycling have narrowly escaped being hit by motorists. The main route from Burntwood to Lichfield on the Lichfield Road has no pavement, I’ve seen mothers with pushchairs get off the bus and have to push their child into oncoming traffic because there is no pavement. This is extremely dangerous. If we are serious about tackling environmental issues and encouraging people to walk and cycle into Lichfield the infrastructure needs to be provided. We pay a lot of council tax, many new homes are being built, why aren’t the developers told they have to pay towards the infrastructure to get planning permission? Other cities do this. Come on Lichfield council, it’s time to step up!
Were are the walking routes then?? why are public footpaths always blocked or overgrown I suppose this HS2 will block a lot more
