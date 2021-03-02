A Burntwood business is preparing to increase its factory space in the town after seeing a rise in demand.

Arl Design and Welding Limited has received planning permission for an extension to a workshop at Burntwood Business Park.

The company makes light steel and welded products for use in the building industry.

A planning statement said:

“Due to increased demand in fabricated components it is proposed to extend the premises to the side. “It is anticipated that the present two full time staff will be increased to four.” Planning statement

Full details on the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.