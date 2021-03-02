A charity helping to save lives in Burntwood has been boosted by a £1,500 donation.
The money has been given to Burntwood and District Community First Responders by Midland Expressway Ltd, who operate the M6 Toll.
Formed in 2010, the charity is reliant on fundraising to keep their volunteers on the road to respond to emergency 999 calls.
Jo Brett, M6 Toll’s Drive for Charity scheme co-ordinator, said:
“We’ve had the pleasure of supporting Burntwood and District Community First Responders for many years now, including the provision of free passage on the M6 Toll, enabling them to reach emergencies quicker.
“We were particularly keen to support this project, enabling the team to continue doing the great work they do safely.”Jo Brett, M6 Toll