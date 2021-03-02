A charity helping to save lives in Burntwood has been boosted by a £1,500 donation.

The money has been given to Burntwood and District Community First Responders by Midland Expressway Ltd, who operate the M6 Toll.

A community first responders vehicle

Formed in 2010, the charity is reliant on fundraising to keep their volunteers on the road to respond to emergency 999 calls.

Jo Brett, M6 Toll’s Drive for Charity scheme co-ordinator, said: