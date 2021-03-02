County council bosses have urged people in Lichfield and Burntwood to “keep going” in a bid to keep the roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions on track.

The Government has outlined a series of stages with the aim of removing COVID-19 regulations by the middle of June.

But health chiefs from Staffordshire County Council are reminding residents that dates along the way are all provisional, meaning the could be pushed back if the data starts going in the wrong direction.

Staffordshire’s overall number of cases is currently falling, with the figure now at around 110 positive tests each week per 100,000 people – but this is still above the average for England.

Cllr Johnny McMahon Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“Huge sacrifices have been made to control the Covid-19 virus in Staffordshire. We must all hold our nerve as the way back to a normal life appears to be getting closer. “Let’s stick together, keep going and continue our hard work. “The gradual easing of restrictions are not givens – we all know how unpredictable the virus can be. “It’s really down to us to follow the rules and make the road out of lockdown a reality.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire residents can drop into Community Testing Centres to get a rapid Covid-19 test. Walk ins are subject to availability at each individual site – to secure a slot in advance, book on our community testing sites web page.

People with symptoms or those who have been asked to self-isolate as a close contact of a Covid case should not attend.

Anyone with symptoms should only book a national test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.