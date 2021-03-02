Police are trying to trace an off-road motorbike spotted using local roads in Shenstone.
PCSO Rosemary Sawyers said officers had received a number of reports about the green scrambler-style bike in and around Richard Cooper Road.
“It is illegal to ride off-road bikes on council-owned land without number plates, appropriate safety gear and a valid license, MOT, tax and insurance.
“This rider is putting themselves and others at risk and needs to be stopped.
“If you see this bike or have any information you would like to pass to us please get in touch via 101.”PCSO Rosemary Sawyers, Staffordshire Police