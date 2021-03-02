Potholes prove people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being short-changed by the Government, a councillor has said.

The comments come after Labour said millions had been cut from the local road maintenance fund.

They claim the cuts mean the backlog of potholes will now take more than a decade to clear across the country.

Cllr Sue Woodard, Labour member for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, said the state of the roads in the area showed more investment was needed.

“Once again, this Conservative government is short-hanging Burntwood and Lichfield. “Potholes are the scourge of our roads – they cause widespread damage to cars and bikes. “The Chancellor promised they would all soon be gone, then cut the fund to get rid of them. That sums this Government up. “How is it they can afford billions in contracts for their friends but when it comes to fixing the roads we rely on in Burntwood and Lichfield, they tell us the cupboard is bare? “It’s either incompetence or the wrong priorities – or a bit of both. Whatever it is, this chaos is holding our area back and it has to stop.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

Darren Ennis, Labour’s candidate for the Burntwood South seat at the forthcoming county council elections, said the area was a known hotspot for road problems.