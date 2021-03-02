Potholes prove people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being short-changed by the Government, a councillor has said.
The comments come after Labour said millions had been cut from the local road maintenance fund.
They claim the cuts mean the backlog of potholes will now take more than a decade to clear across the country.
Cllr Sue Woodard, Labour member for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, said the state of the roads in the area showed more investment was needed.
“Once again, this Conservative government is short-hanging Burntwood and Lichfield.
“Potholes are the scourge of our roads – they cause widespread damage to cars and bikes.
“The Chancellor promised they would all soon be gone, then cut the fund to get rid of them. That sums this Government up.
“How is it they can afford billions in contracts for their friends but when it comes to fixing the roads we rely on in Burntwood and Lichfield, they tell us the cupboard is bare?
“It’s either incompetence or the wrong priorities – or a bit of both. Whatever it is, this chaos is holding our area back and it has to stop.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council
Darren Ennis, Labour’s candidate for the Burntwood South seat at the forthcoming county council elections, said the area was a known hotspot for road problems.
“Staffordshire is 135 out of 213 local authorities in a league table kept on a cyclist’s website called ‘Fill That Hole’ with just 16% of potholes fixed in a given time.
“Data also shows 58% of local authorities in Great Britain have less budget for road maintenance than they did in 2016/17 when adjusted for inflation, so don’t be fooled by the spin they keep putting out about money for potholes – it is even less than five years ago.”Darren Ennis
Thank you – once again! – to these two councillors for highlighting the serious issues motorists and other road users are facing throughout Ldc’s area. I have to drive locally a lot for work and for voluntary work and the roads, even major trunk routes, are generally speaking a disgrace. I despair of the quality of works being carried and with the amount of development work being proposed and the increase in heavy traffic that will cause the roads will become even worse in very quick time.
It yet again begs the question what members of the party I support are actually doing. They are overseeing a shambles on so many issues and remain silent. It is easy for our opposition to highlight these failings, but our party does nothing to address this justified criticism or make improvements. It makes me wonder what our party’s elected members are doing all day.
I’ve got two decent sized potholes outside my house and I’ve lost track of the number of times men have arrived and spray painted around them. I then watch in resignation as the paint fades again and again. Still, keeps somebody in work!
Unfortunately the system for reporting these to the county council is poor. You can report an individual pothole and it will be assigned a number (which doesn’t guarantee it will be fixed). A stretch of road won’t be assigned a number but will apparently be picked up in routine inspections (don’t make me laugh). Still, they have found a way of dealing with them- they paint a line around them. There, that’s fixed it.
There is a web site called Fix My Street but Staffordshire CC will not take correspondence from it you have to go to the Council site
