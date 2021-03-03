Measures unveiled by the Chancellor in the budget will help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood, a council chief has said.

Rishi Sunak unveiled a continuation of the furlough scheme, further investment in the vaccine roll-out and packages to help companies restart after the enforced shutdown.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the measures would help reinforce steps already being taken to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“The Chancellor’s commitment to continued support for businesses and employees through the pandemic recovery is vital and will provide much-needed reassurance to communities here in Staffordshire and nationally. “He has set out critical initiatives in line with the roadmap out of the pandemic restrictions which we welcome – from ensuring businesses can retain employees to supporting those that have had to close to reopen. “In Staffordshire we have worked hard since the March 2020 lockdown to put in place targeted business and employee support with our partners where we knew it was needed most, making it easily accessible from day one. “Just this week we have launched our latest business support programmes, working with our district and borough councils to make our shared resources work as effectively as possible. Together with national and regional initiatives they can make a difference now so that businesses can survive and thrive.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The Chancellor said a further £1.6billion would be invested in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

