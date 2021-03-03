Councillors have been told they are allowing Lichfield to become encircled by new housing estates.
The comments came from Lichfield Civic Society following a report recommending approval for a housing scheme off Cricket Lane.
The subject of new homes has hit the headlines recently as Lichfield District Council embark on the Local Plan 2040 which identifies strategic housing allocations over the next two decades.
|Strategic housing allocations
|Approximate number of new homes
|Land to the north-east of Lichfield
|3,300
|Land West of Fazeley
|800
|Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington
|75
|Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley
|500
However, proposals to build on the land at Cricket Lane formed part of the current Local Plan.
A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said this meant that stopping the scheme now was all but impossible.
“This part of the site was allocated for housing in the current local plan.
“The development is now an inevitability.
“Slowly, the council are ensuring that the city is encircled by new housing estates – the review of the Local Plan, now underway, proposes to add more.”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson
“An area of high demand for housing”
Alongside the strategic housing allocations, the Local Plan 2040 includes information on how many homes will be built from 2018 through to the end of the period covered by the document.
In total, 9,727 new homes will be built – but it also highlights how that figure could potentially rise to more than 13,000.
|Location
|Net completed dwellings (01/04/2018 – 31/3/2020)
|Committed supply of dwellings (at 1/4/2020)
|Strategic housing allocations
|Total
|Lichfield city
|741
|3,304
|3,300
|7,345
|Burntwood
|172
|400
|0
|572
|East of Rugeley
|0
|800
|0
|800
|North of Tamworth
|83
|1,000
|0
|1,083
|Alrewas
|-8
|169
|0
|161
|Armitage with Handsacre
|-4
|204
|0
|200
|Fazeley, Mile Oak and Bonehill
|7
|130
|800
|937
|Fradley
|189
|966
|500
|1,655
|Shenstone
|0
|55
|0
|55
|Whittington
|1
|20
|75
|96
|Other rural
|140
|262
|0
|402
|TOTAL
|1,321
|7,310
|4,675
|13,306
The Local Plan 2040 says the “buffer” would ensure enough housing could be built over the period.
“Lichfield district has historically been, and remains, an area of high demand for housing which is driven by our resident population and by in migration into the district often from higher-income households.
“This has resulted in house prices which are higher than the average both nationally and in the wider West Midlands.
“Lichfield district will continue to be an area of housing growth which will be achieved in ways which protect the living standards and environment of our current residents as well as those people moving to the area.
“This ‘buffer’ provides flexibility in the housing supply across the plan period which will ensure that should circumstances change and a development is not delivered – or is delivered at a slower rate than anticipated – the housing requirement is still delivered.”Lichfield District Council’s draft Local Plan 2040
Surely enough is enough there has to be an end to the dececration of our countryside. We have had HS2 forced upon us which is going to cause absolute mayhem all around us. We will not be able to go anywhere in this area without encountering vast upheaval. Now we are being attacked by vast housing estates which will encircle Lichfield.
How is the infra structure going to cope?
What has happened to our green and pleasant land.?
I feel very blessed that I knew and loved Lichfield as it was from the 1950’s when we had proper shops owned by local people and where you could walk safely at anytime, weekend evenings included.
Clare Sholl wrote a very good piece making very good points regarding the redevelopment issue on a previous article recently. Sometimes it takes a long write to get all of them across in a comment Clare Scholl. I applaud you. I may try if Ross is willing to copy and paste it under this headline and my comment. I thought this an impressive remark in support of your main point from Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouti,
“The stranger … does not care for the details that concern the people of the country he finds himself in or for their ‘domestic’ policy. But he is the first to feel its consequences. He is always afraid when they are afraid. He is always the ‘infiltrating element’ in demonstrations, even if he never left his house that day.”
Another point that I would like to make is the number of people that own not just one but 2, 3 or 4+ properties. Either here or abroad for holiday homes (including our own MP for example) or for income from rentals. Some for their retirement when more than likely they already have a pension available to them from an employment pension and/or or own share portfolios. How many in the Government who implement the policies own more than one residence? Perhaps research should be done on this. Is there really any need for MPs to have a residence in London, unless it is their main one, given Zoom. This is a sad state of affairs all said and done when the amount of homelessness is considered, the amount of families living in desperate circumstances and that there is no properly fully integrated policy looking at all these factors. As an result the UK’s practice is piece meal with more and more land being grabbed for profit by the developers. More of our Green Spaces going, with wildlife and whole ecosystems destroyed. This is shameful in a country ‘supposedly’ caring enough to assist other countries on the basis of spreading democracy. Ha!!!! More like spreading multi home ownership. Ps. Who voted in the Government that made this change to the Planning Laws. Anybody?
Clare Scoll’s comment from 2/3/2021 @3.36pm on the previous article about these new redevelopments. “I am as concerned as most people about the way our countryside is being concreted over, but it is simply factually incorrect to single out so-called ‘mass immigration’ as the cause: there are a whole host of other factors involved in our housing shortage. The number of empty properties is clearly one – and that includes the luxury end of the market where, thanks in large part to Boris Johnson as mayor of London, super-rich foreign investors were encouraged to buy up property in the UK and leave it standing empty. Add to that the number of second homes and holiday homes owned by those fortunate enough to be able to afford them. Our own MP has an entire estate in Wales!
Then there are the number of ‘broken’ families, often resulting in two properties being lived in by a former couple and their children. And how many single or two person households occupy three, four or five bedroom properties? Housing policy does nothing to encourage developers to reserve ‘family’ homes for families with children or to encourage existing householders to downsize. Fancy new-build estates on our precious greenbelt land often satisfy greed rather than real need, while those at the bottom of the pile are left in cramped rented accommodation.
I have been an immigrant myself, having lived in four other European countries, and know from my own experience that often ‘immigrants’ means students living in bedsits or casual workers living in caravans or lodging in an employer’s house. As far as I am concerned, if foreigners are prepared to come here and nurse our sick, care for our elderly, pick our fruit and veg or pay our extortionate university fees, then they deserve a roof over their heads.
It amazes me how many Brits think they can blame foreigners for daring to come here and supposedly cause a housing crisis, while the same people happily travel themselves without considering the impact the tourism industry has on housing both here and abroad. In some European cities, locals have been priced out by the tourists.
And as far as population growth is concerned, let’s not forget that people are living longer and British people have babies too!
If we really want to address the housing situation, we need to tackle the problem of empty properties and match supply with actual need. Perhaps LDC could take these suggestions on board before our countryside disappears forever.”
Why does Lichfield’s MP keep hiding from this issue? In 2008 he was campaigning against the Labour Government’s search for an eco-town – in our case at Curborough – but now that it is his own Government’s planning laws that make it very difficult for local representatives to oppose such plans, he is quiet.
Remember how you did not hear from him when his own Secretary of State overruled Lichfield District Council and the Independent Planning Inspector to allow 750 (to start with anyway) properties at Watery Lane in Curborough?
“Encircled” is a good description. Circles grow exponentially. An eight centimetre circle has more than four times the area of a four centimetre circle. Likewise with squares. If a ten centimetre square has a one centimetre border the border is more than half the area of the square. Anything added to the edges makes a vast difference. It wouldn’t take much to double the size of Lichfield, and double that new double again in a relatively short time.
The problem is that the council and companies like Tesco seen to have lost their moral compass. You cannot challenge them. They are deaf and uncaring. I don’t think I would like to be like them. Fate has a way of returning the complement.
There is, apparently, a continuing demand for more housing, but of course all these new citizens also require Health Care.
It would seem that Lichfield has not utilized any Section 106 agreements to require housing developers to contribute to the building of new health centres. More and more new houses have been built over the years, but no new Health Centres since the one on Eastern Avenue, which I think opened in the early 1990s.
We see everywhere signage “Save NHS”, but the surging population numbers in Lichfield make this difficult.
What about a moratorium on any more housing until a new Health Centre has been built to service the growing population?
