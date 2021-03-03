Councillors have been told they are allowing Lichfield to become encircled by new housing estates.

The comments came from Lichfield Civic Society following a report recommending approval for a housing scheme off Cricket Lane.

The subject of new homes has hit the headlines recently as Lichfield District Council embark on the Local Plan 2040 which identifies strategic housing allocations over the next two decades.

Strategic housing allocations Approximate number of new homes Land to the north-east of Lichfield 3,300 Land West of Fazeley 800 Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington 75 Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley 500 Strategic Housing Allocations – Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan 2040

However, proposals to build on the land at Cricket Lane formed part of the current Local Plan.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said this meant that stopping the scheme now was all but impossible.

The land at Cricket Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

“This part of the site was allocated for housing in the current local plan. “The development is now an inevitability. “Slowly, the council are ensuring that the city is encircled by new housing estates – the review of the Local Plan, now underway, proposes to add more.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

“An area of high demand for housing”

Alongside the strategic housing allocations, the Local Plan 2040 includes information on how many homes will be built from 2018 through to the end of the period covered by the document.

In total, 9,727 new homes will be built – but it also highlights how that figure could potentially rise to more than 13,000.

Location Net completed dwellings (01/04/2018 – 31/3/2020) Committed supply of dwellings (at 1/4/2020) Strategic housing allocations Total Lichfield city 741 3,304 3,300 7,345 Burntwood 172 400 0 572 East of Rugeley 0 800 0 800 North of Tamworth 83 1,000 0 1,083 Alrewas -8 169 0 161 Armitage with Handsacre -4 204 0 200 Fazeley, Mile Oak and Bonehill 7 130 800 937 Fradley 189 966 500 1,655 Shenstone 0 55 0 55 Whittington 1 20 75 96 Other rural 140 262 0 402 TOTAL 1,321 7,310 4,675 13,306

The Local Plan 2040 says the “buffer” would ensure enough housing could be built over the period.