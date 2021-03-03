A Lichfield marketing company is hosting a free online event to help companies drum up new business as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

ClickThrough Marketing will be joined by search engine optimisation (SEO) specialists Uberall to discuss how firms can optimise their web presence the ‘near me’ searches on the internet.

The webinar will take place on 5th March at 11am.

Tom Williams, ClickThrough’s Head of SEO, said the webinar was part of a broader link-up between the two businesses.

“Uberall’s Near Me Brand Experience makes local SEO management more efficient than any other platform. “Partnering with Uberall will enable us to provide an even stronger local SEO service for our clients and we’re excited to work with them.” Tom Williams, ClickThrough

Attendees can register for the free webinar via ClickThrough’s events page.