A Spire Little Aston patient becomes the first at the hospital to be given the new chemotherapy drug

Breast cancer patients in Lichfield are some of the first in the country to receive a new drug that can cut chemotherapy sessions by more than six hours.

The Phesgo subcutaneous injection is being used at Spire Little Aston Hospital.

Saika Razaq, pharmacy manager at the hospital, said that the injection into the layer of skin below the dermis and epidermis could cut the time patients have to spend on the cancer unit.