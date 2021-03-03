Breast cancer patients in Lichfield are some of the first in the country to receive a new drug that can cut chemotherapy sessions by more than six hours.
The Phesgo subcutaneous injection is being used at Spire Little Aston Hospital.
Saika Razaq, pharmacy manager at the hospital, said that the injection into the layer of skin below the dermis and epidermis could cut the time patients have to spend on the cancer unit.
“The subcutaneous route is administered over eight minutes for the initial dose. Patients are then monitored for 30 minutes after the dosage.
“Monitoring time is reduced to just 15 minutes for all following doses.
“In comparison, the intravenous route, where the drug is injected directly into a vein, is administered over 90 minutes and then monitored for six hours for the initial loading dose.
“Subsequent doses are administered over 30 minutes and monitoring required for two hours.
“Shorter chemo sessions are such a boost for patients – it takes away the stress of being in the hospital for almost a full day while also freeing up chemo units and of course nurses time.
“We are really proud and excited to be able to offer this new formulation so quickly after its arrival into the world of cancer treatment.”Saika Razaq, Spire Little Aston Hospital