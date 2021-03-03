A report has revealed that Lichfield and Burntwood seen a drop in domestic abuse cases, bucking the national trend.

Figures to be discussed at a forthcoming meeting at Lichfield District Council reveal that the number of reported incidents fell year-on-year by 3% in the 12 months to November 2020.

The statistics appear in the Community Safety Strategic Assessment produced on behalf of Lichfield District Council and the Staffordshire Commissioner.

The report said:

“Nationally-reported increases in domestic abuse due to the March 2020 lockdown and wider impact of Covid-19 on society have not been seen in Lichfield. “In the 12 months to November 2020 there is a moderate reduction on the previous 12 months. “While there was a considerable drop in reported incidents in April 2020, these returned to average levels in May 2020, and have remained consistently within expected levels to November 2020.” Community Safety Strategic Assessment

The report also showed that 80% of recorded domestic offences recorded in the area were violent, with 31% of those including an element of harassment or stalking and 20% of them being classified as ‘violence with injury’.

“Victims of domestic offences are disproportionately repeatedly victimised compared to victims of other types of crimes. “Although moderate numbers – 773 incidents – stalking and harassment incidents have increased by 19% in the 2019- 20 financial year in Lichfield – however rates still remain lower than the national level. “Around half of all stalking and harassment offences in Lichfield are domestic-related, which is the same as the level for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent overall.” Community Safety Strategic Assessment

“At risk groups”

The report revealed that Curborough, Chasetown and Chadsmead were considered “local hotspot wards” for domestic abuse.

It added that certain groups were more likely to be impacted by such crime.

“Disproportionately younger women aged under 30 and those who live in already disadvantaged communities are at risk groups. “However, anyone can become a victim of domestic abuse and there are male victims in the area, and victims who are older adults. “Households where there are high levels of economic stress and alcohol or drug use and dependency are at particularly high risk. “Offenders are also disproportionately younger – aged under 40 – and male, although there are also female offenders.” Community Safety Strategic Assessment

The report will be discussed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 10th March.