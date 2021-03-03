Teachers, parents and secondary school children in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to get regularly tested for Covid-19 ahead of all pupils returning to the classroom.

The Government has given the green light for students to go back to in-person teaching from Monday (8th March), although some schools are opting for a staggered approach – with some youngsters not returning until the following week.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important that people connected to returning students were getting checked for coronavirus.

“Our schools have been working incredibly hard to get ready to open up to all pupils, and I am very proud of our school community who have dealt with everything that has been thrown at them, from home learning to testing. “It will be fantastic to see all children back to school from Monday, but it is important that everyone continues to play their part so lockdown restrictions can be lifted even further. “This means sticking to the rules and if you are a parent, school worker or at high school that you get tested regularly, even if you have no symptoms.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Secondary school pupils are being asked to take their first three tests at their school, before continuing to test at home with a testing kit.

Primary and secondary staff are also being asked to have twice-weekly tests at home.

Parents will be able to take tests by collecting a home kit from a test site or ordering one online at www.gov.uk. Anyone without symptoms can also book a regular test at a community testing centre.