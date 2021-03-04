The Bishop of Lichfield is backing a campaign urging people to give thanks for their coronavirus vaccine by donating to help vulnerable communities around the world deal with the crisis.

A Christian Aid coronavirus project in Nigeria

The Diocese of Lichfield has partnered with Christian Aid for the initiative.

Funds from the appeal will go towards helping communities in poorer nations access soap, water, food and vital health information in the face of the pandemic.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“The vaccine is bringing with it a deep sense of relief and hope for families across our diocese and many people want to express their gratitude by reaching out to others. “While the pandemic affects all of us, it has highlighted the deep disparities in how communities and families are able to protect themselves both within our country and around the world. “My hope is that people will give generously to the work of Christian Aid from a place of thanksgiving and a desire to see all people being able to live safely.” The Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave

Christian Aid intends to support vaccination programmes by providing data on hard to reach populations to local health services and work with community leaders to challenge misleading information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The charity’s head of community fundraising and public engagement Chine McDonald said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that none of us are safe, until all of us are safe. “It has been amazing to see the speed at which the vaccines have been rolled out in the UK – every jab in someone’s arm brings us closer to the end of Covid-19. “But the reality is that richer countries like ours are getting more access to vaccines, while the poorer countries in which Christian Aid works are left at the back of the queue. “We’re delighted to work together with the Diocese of Lichfield to give people an opportunity to say thanks and help protect our global neighbours while the vaccine is out of reach.” Chine McDonald, Christian Aid

People can donate to the appeal online.