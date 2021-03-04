Lichfield District Council House

A councillor has called for the use of gender neutral titles at Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Joanne Grange questioned why the term chairman was used to indicate those who had previously held the title at the local authority.

The list includes a number of female councillors, most recently Norma Bacon, who held the position in 2015/16.

Cllr Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, said:

Joanne Grange

“It is interesting that Tamworth Borough Council describes leaders of its committees just as ‘chair’ but Lichfield District Council still uses ‘chairman’ despite having ‘vice-chairs’. “Birmingham City Council also uses chair – even Handforth Parish Council uses chair. “If Handforth, Birmingham and Tamworth are showing a more modern approach to gender neutral terms than Lichfield District Council then I’m guessing this might be an embarrassment?” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said the local authority was looking at the potential for changes to the terms used.

Doug Pullen