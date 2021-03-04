A councillor has called for the use of gender neutral titles at Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Joanne Grange questioned why the term chairman was used to indicate those who had previously held the title at the local authority.
The list includes a number of female councillors, most recently Norma Bacon, who held the position in 2015/16.
Cllr Grange, independent member for Chadsmead ward, said:
“It is interesting that Tamworth Borough Council describes leaders of its committees just as ‘chair’ but Lichfield District Council still uses ‘chairman’ despite having ‘vice-chairs’.
“Birmingham City Council also uses chair – even Handforth Parish Council uses chair.
“If Handforth, Birmingham and Tamworth are showing a more modern approach to gender neutral terms than Lichfield District Council then I’m guessing this might be an embarrassment?”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said the local authority was looking at the potential for changes to the terms used.
“We are reviewing our constitution, which will include the suggestion to adopt the gender neutral term of ‘chair’.
“This follows on from removing references to ‘Mrs’ Councillor as we seek to move away from historical practices.
“I am also proud that our gender pay gap is significantly lower at 7.3% when compared to the national average of 17.4%.
“There is still more work to be done, but we are in a strong position.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Whatever floats your boat LDC – you can call yourselves myopic alien beings from another planet if you like. No one cares. Just PLEASE lobby SCC to fix the pot holes and stop approving terrible housing projects. That is all we ask.
One wonders whether we’d need to “look at the potential for changes to the terms used” if it was another of the protected characteristics that was being discriminated through use of language or whether it would just happen, with the minimum of fuss.
My comments were intended as a light-hearted view of the old-fashioned nature of LDC – the fact we had to have a debate and a motion had to be tabled before we stopped using “Cllr Mrs” as a title was a complete waste of all our time when there are far more important matters to discuss and nobody could object to the change without falling foul of the Equality Act.
The more serious message is that this is an example of LDC not following its own policies. The Equality Statement 2021 states very clearly “our focus is on the nine protected characteristics and demonstrating how equality considerations are embedded in our decision making processes, and how they can influence both our service delivery and employment practices”. Changing language has been identified by people far cleverer than I am as being an important step in being a truly inclusive organisation. For example, the European Parliament states that “gender-neutral or gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness. Language powerfully reflects and influences attitudes, behaviour and perceptions”.
Maybe if we took this sort of thing seriously, and started with getting language right, we wouldn’t just scrap blue badge parking spaces in the City Centre without undertaking an equality impact assessment, we wouldn’t have located a temporary gym at Friary Grange at the bottom of a flight of stair without considering wheelchair access and we might have a vice-chair who is more empathetic to childcare issues rather than suggesting carrying a baby risks turning the council into a circus.
Personally I don’t care what people call me (and some of the names are really quite rude). What I do care about is being part of a council that takes its public sector equality duty seriously in respect of all protected characteristics and I’m not seeing a lot of evidence of that at the moment.
You hear the word chair a lot when the word that is meant is chairman or chair woman. A chair is a piece of furniture that you sit on
LDC will be trying to think of a new word for a manhole I suggest calling it a person hole. Mr Pullen or is it just Pullen is probably trying that already
This subject of Councillors debating what to call themselves in closed meetings will seem trivial at best or irrelevent at worst. Residents of this City are in shock over the scale of development encircling their home town. The loss of the rural aspect of the City and the threat of vast urban expansion. So Madam Chairman get up off your throne and defend your fellow citizens from the rapacious developers before it’s too late!
Leave a comment