Piper Quinn and Isabelle Delaney from Henry Chadwick Primary School with one of the book hampers

Pupils at a group of Lichfield schools have been celebrating World Book Day.

Students from Henry Chadwick Primary School, Queens Croft and The Friary School took part in a range of activities, including a question and answer session with a former Staffordshire Poet Laureate.

The youngsters also came together for a community project which saw pupils suggest their favourite reads, which were then whittled down to 12 titles to go into a book hamper to be donated to Pathway Project and Family Support Services.

A spokesperson said for Greywood Multi-Schools Trust said: