Pupils at a group of Lichfield schools have been celebrating World Book Day.
Students from Henry Chadwick Primary School, Queens Croft and The Friary School took part in a range of activities, including a question and answer session with a former Staffordshire Poet Laureate.
The youngsters also came together for a community project which saw pupils suggest their favourite reads, which were then whittled down to 12 titles to go into a book hamper to be donated to Pathway Project and Family Support Services.
A spokesperson said for Greywood Multi-Schools Trust said:
“We are thrilled to have provided these books for families in the Lichfield area and hope that the children will all have access to a fantastic story to enjoy on World Book Day.”Greywood Multi-Schools Trust spokesperson