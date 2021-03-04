Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take part in a free webinar about the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant will host the session with input from the Department of Work and Pensions about the initiative, which aims to offer paid placements for young people.

The Conservative MP said:

“The scheme pays for 25 hours employment a week including National Insurance contributions and enrolment costs with further funding available – up to £1,500 – for training and any equipment or uniforms. “There has been £2 billion invested by the Government into the scheme which will create hundreds of thousands of quality six month job placements for 16-24 year olds who are at risk of long term unemployment. “As we ease ourself out of lockdown, this initiative will be of real value to local firms as well as to unemployed youngsters.” Michael Fabricant MP

The webinar will take place at 2pm on 26th March.

Anyone interested in participating should contact Elaine Jones at the Department of Work and Pensions by either emailing elaine.jones@dwp.gov.uk or calling 07795 978158.