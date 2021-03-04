A new service is aiming to give carers in Lichfield and Burntwood easier access to advice and guidance.

Starting on 6th April, Staffordshire Together for Carers will private support for carers of all ages.

It is estimated that there are 148,000 adult carers and 1,950 young carers across the county.

Emotional and practical support, training and skills development will be delivered by registered charity N-Compass alongside other local organisations as part of the initiative.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“By making sure the thousands of carers across Staffordshire are able to access information, advice and guidance on the support available to them, we can ensure they can continue to care for their loved ones, while also taking care of themselves and their own wellbeing. “This new service puts carers needs at its heart, ensuring they have access to the emotional and practical support they need to be able to carry out their caring work, as well as making sure they can have a break from their caring to explore their own hobbies and interests.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said: