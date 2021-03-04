Detectives are trying to find a 40ft trailer full of clothes stolen from Barton-under-Needwood.

A white truck was used by thieves to take the trailer from Barton Business Park off Lichfield Road just before 10.45pm on 2nd March.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“CCTV has captured two offenders dressed all in black and wearing high visibility vests forcing their way into the yard before connecting up the curtain-sided trailer and leaving moments later. “Detectives are also exploring the possibility a third person may have been operating as a look-out and are keen to speak with the owner of a white car seen on the business park at the time of the offence.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 112 of 3rd March, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.