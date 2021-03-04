Staff at a Lichfield store have revealed a list of which page-turners have been most popular among local readers to mark World Book Day.

WHSmith said Happy Families by Julie Ma was topping the sales list for locals, while Sunday Times best-seller Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman was also proving popular.

Other books on the list include Kate Mosse’s The City of Tears and A Beautiful Spy by Rachel Hore.

The city store, based at Three Spires Shopping Centre, has remained open in line with Government guidelines on newsagents and the Post Office.

Store manager Rachel Byrne said:

“Throughout lockdown and ahead of World Book Day, we are constantly looking to develop the safety measures in place. “I am extremely proud of our staff here at the Three Spires branch for their continued efforts and support during such a challenging time.” Rachel Byrne

Other retailers continuing to remain open in the Three Spires Shopping Centre include Boots, Coffee #1, Greggs, Holland and Barrett, Max Spielman, Nationwide, Argos, CEX and Costa.

