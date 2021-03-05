A programme of activities for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood will return this summer.

The Space scheme was relaunched in 2015 and has since gone on to provide hundreds of sessions in a range of areas across Staffordshire.

During the pandemic last year, the initiative continued to keep youngsters aged between 8 and 17 entertained.

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis, who has set aside £180,000 to support Space, said he was determined to see young people enjoying activities again this summer.

Matthew Ellis taking part in a previous Space session

“It was amazing what everyone involved managed to achieve last year and over the autumn half term to help young people and families have something to enjoy and look forward to with Space, during what was one of the most difficult periods any of us have had to live through. “I’m proud of everyone who took part and grateful to all the individuals and organisations who made it happen against all odds. “I’m hoping this year’s event can go ahead in a more normal way and build on the successes of previous years since I relaunched Space in 2015.” Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis

The Commissioner – who will leave office following elections in May – said the decision to bring back Space in 2015 had proven to be successful.