A programme of activities for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood will return this summer.
The Space scheme was relaunched in 2015 and has since gone on to provide hundreds of sessions in a range of areas across Staffordshire.
During the pandemic last year, the initiative continued to keep youngsters aged between 8 and 17 entertained.
Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis, who has set aside £180,000 to support Space, said he was determined to see young people enjoying activities again this summer.
“It was amazing what everyone involved managed to achieve last year and over the autumn half term to help young people and families have something to enjoy and look forward to with Space, during what was one of the most difficult periods any of us have had to live through.
“I’m proud of everyone who took part and grateful to all the individuals and organisations who made it happen against all odds.
“I’m hoping this year’s event can go ahead in a more normal way and build on the successes of previous years since I relaunched Space in 2015.”Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis
The Commissioner – who will leave office following elections in May – said the decision to bring back Space in 2015 had proven to be successful.
“Space not only gives young people fun, active things to do with their friends during the summer, it also helps their physical and mental wellbeing and has the potential to have long-lasting effects on their whole lives.
“It really does have far-reaching effects beyond just attending the events themselves over the summer holidays.
“I won’t be here to see this year’s event, but I have allocated funding to make sure Space can take place and build on the remarkable results for young people that we’ve witnessed over the last six years.
“I really hope the new commissioner will continue with the programme, which has seen thousands of young people gain confidence, develop skills and improve their health and wellbeing.’Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis
