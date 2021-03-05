Low-income families in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to apply for financial support to help pay heating bills.

The Covid-19 winter grant scheme is being run by a partnership involving Staffordshire County Council, the Beat the Cold charity and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Grants of up to £200 are available, as well as information about schemes which could see eligible families receive free gas central heating systems installed in their homes.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Covid-19 has presented us all with huge challenges and extra pressures, particularly for many of our more vulnerable families. “We know that many households, through no fault of their own are also finding it hard going and struggling with things like paying their heating bills which is why we launched our scheme. “Hundreds of families have already benefited from the support but I want to remind families that there is still time to apply before it closes at the end of March 2021. “Through the scheme, we’re not only offering financial support, but also helping families find a long term affordable solution to heating their home. “I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to get in touch with us and make an application.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The money will be given to families as pre-paid meter credit or be paid directly to their energy provider to add credit to their account or to clear prior debt.

For more details and to apply visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/covidwintersupport.