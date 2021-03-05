The beech tree in Beacon Park

Two large trees in Beacon Park are to be chopped down after an inspection found fungus issues with them.

They will be felled later this month by Lichfield District Council over concerns about the long term health of both.

The lime tree, which is next to the herbaceous garden, and the beech tree next to the pool, both have aggressive forms of fungus that will cause them to decay quickly.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for parks, said: