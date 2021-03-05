Two large trees in Beacon Park are to be chopped down after an inspection found fungus issues with them.
They will be felled later this month by Lichfield District Council over concerns about the long term health of both.
The lime tree, which is next to the herbaceous garden, and the beech tree next to the pool, both have aggressive forms of fungus that will cause them to decay quickly.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for parks, said:
“We manage more than 30,000 trees across the district and it is something we take great care over, to ensure the trees remain healthy and do not pose a risk to residents and visitors.
“It is always sad to see beautiful, mature trees cut down, but sadly both trees are diseased and the specialist arboricultural advice is clear that they need to be felled urgently.
“We will be planting two replacement trees soon after, although we are unable to replant with a beech tree as the Meripilus will still be in the ground and beech trees are particularly vulnerable to this type of fungus.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council