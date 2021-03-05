A Lichfield schoolboy who battled leukaemia is hoping to complete a charity run to raise money for charity.

Carter Chatting underwent more than three years of treatment for his condition after being diagnosed aged 4.

But after ringing the bell to end his treatment, the youngster was then struck down by a mystery condition causing him to face chronic fatigue.

However, the nine-year-old has been determined to run 10km to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

It is the latest fundraising effort under his Carter the Brave banner which has already seen more than £230,000 donated.

Mum Lucy Chatting said her son had been desperate to ensure he could add another £500 to his impressive fundraising tally with the run.

“Carter has pushed himself to train with his dad throughout lockdown. “With fatigue still creeping in, Carter hasn’t always managed a run, nor run very far, but now he feels ready to reach his 10km and reach his target of raising £500 for children with cancer. “We know the timing isn’t the best at the moment, but if people can possibly spare a few pounds towards his epic challenge it would really make his day to help these children.” Lucy Chatting

Carter will complete his run on 14th March, passing the homes of friends, family and supporters in Lichfield before completing his challenge at Speakers’ Corner at around 10.15am.

People can donate to the youngster’s challenge via his online fundraising page.