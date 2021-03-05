A Shenstone training provider has hailed the decision by the Chancellor to increase funding available for businesses that take on apprentices.
Rishi Sunak laid out plans to increase funding for companies by 50% in the budget earlier this week.
Busy Bees Training and Education said the move would benefit both businesses and young people looking to increase their employability and skills.
“We welcome the apprenticeship funding options available to businesses through Government schemes such as the apprenticeship incentive payment scheme.
“Apprenticeships are unique in the fact that they provide both monetary value to both businesses and learners, as well as providing important academic and practical skills.
“We also recognise more information is needed to make sure both employees and businesses are well-informed of what these benefits are and how they can be accessed.”Busy Bees Training and Education spokesperson