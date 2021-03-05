Some services at Burntwood Library will reopen next week, Staffordshire County Council has confirmed.

Burntwood Library

PC use and order and collect facilities will be available from Monday (8th March).

More library services are expected to be reintroduced from 12th April if coronavirus regulations allow.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“In the short term we all need to keep following the guidance to bring down the rates of transmission, but the good news is that the Government has put forward a timetable for the easing of lockdown restrictions and we are planning to expand our services as and when we can in line with that. “Council staff have worked hard through this last 12 months to carry on delivering front line services and I know they’re as keen as anyone for a return to some sort of normality.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council says the history access point at St Mary’s in Lichfield is likely to reopen from mid-May.