County council health chiefs have told people in Lichfield and Burntwood they can’t “mess this up” as coronavirus restrictions begin to be eased.

Schools will begin the process of returning all pupils to the classroom from Monday (8th March), while care home residents will be allowed one regular visitor.

Meeting up socially outdoors with one other person will also be permitted.

But Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people do not try to push the boundaries of the new guidelines.