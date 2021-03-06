County council health chiefs have told people in Lichfield and Burntwood they can’t “mess this up” as coronavirus restrictions begin to be eased.
Schools will begin the process of returning all pupils to the classroom from Monday (8th March), while care home residents will be allowed one regular visitor.
Meeting up socially outdoors with one other person will also be permitted.
But Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important people do not try to push the boundaries of the new guidelines.
“With schools returning on Monday alongside other freedoms being introduced it is up to all of us to show good judgement, understand the risk to health is still significant and ultimately do the right thing and not mess this up.
“I am confident that Staffordshire people realise the precarious nature of the situation we are in and will do the right thing.
“We all need to follow the letter and the spirit of all the new rules that come into place, as this is what will lead us out of lockdown.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council