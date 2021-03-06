A collection of stamps is expected to fetch £15,000 when it goes under the hammer at an auction in Lichfield.

Some of the stamps being sold at auction

The decimal stamp booklets will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 15th March.

Catalogued by a collector from Cannock, the archive covers variations in how stamps were printed or perforated.

It includes sets of folded and counter booklets with rare variations in borders and other errors, such as miscuts or other markers.

Stamp specialist Phil Ives said:

“This large collection has been a real labour of love for this enthusiast. “It has been meticulously assembled over many years at considerable effort and sourced from numerous specialist Machin dealers.” Phil Ives

The Machin series of postage stamps is the main stamp set in the UK, used since 1967 and the second series to figure the image of Queen Elizabeth II.

Designed by Arnold Machin, they consist of the profile of the Queen and the denomination and are usually in a single colour.

“This particular collection of modern booklets is the most in-depth that I have ever seen. “As such, this opportunity presents a wonderful chance for the Machin booklet specialist dealer or collector.” Phil Ives

For more details on the sale visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.