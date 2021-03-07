Pupils across Lichfield and Burntwood are returning to the classroom after the easing of lockdown measures.

Primary and secondary school students will begin to return on 8th March for the first time this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

A number of measures are being put in place as part of the plans to welcome youngsters back, including the use of lateral flow tests for secondary school pupils.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The way our schools have coped with every challenge that has been levelled at them, from ensuring their buildings are Covid-19 safe, to putting together online lessons for pupils who aren’t in school, is nothing short of inspiring. “Over the past two weeks since the announcement that all children would return to school, head teachers and school staff have been busy establishing the measures to ensure children can learn in as safe an environment as possible. “The full opening of our schools has to be done in a safe way, and it is important that we all continue to follow the guidance at home and at school, and get tested regularly. “By doing this, we can reduce any further disruption to other children and staff, and keep our schools open.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

One Lichfield headteacher has said he is “full of confidence” over the return of pupils next week after creating a coronavirus testing facility on site.

Glyn Langston-Jones, head at Nether Stowe School, said:

Some of the testing bays at Nether Stowe School