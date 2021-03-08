Coronavirus cases across Staffordshire have dropped to a five-month low, figures have revealed.

The current rates show around 75 new cases every week per 100,000 people across the county.

It represents the lowest number since early October – but remains above the current average of 62 for England as a whole.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important people continued to follow the rules and “do not lose focus” on the fight against Covid-19.

“We can’t be tempted to think as more freedoms are made available that the risk to our health and livelihoods is not significant. “This is not the case – the risk remains very high. “Staffordshire is still in national lockdown and people should stay at home unless they have a permitted reason. “We must keep sticking to the rules and getting tested regularly or the roadmap to normality could be very short-lived.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The programme of community testing for people without symptoms in Lichfield and Burntwood is continuing in a bid to identify any so-called “silent spreaders”.

Residents can book a test online.