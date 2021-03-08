A decision on whether a new housing development in Lichfield can go ahead has been deferred.

The land at Cricket Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

The proposal for 520 new homes on land at Cricket Lane was due to be decided by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee tonight (8th March).

But a report to the meeting revealed how issues raised by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust meant “further clarification” was now needed on some issues.

“The officer’s report has failed to demonstrate that the proposed Cricket Lane/Tamworth Road junction improvements, which are fundamental to meeting the needs of the development, are compatible with the engineering requirements and alignment of the canal bridge and its associated works. “The applicant has accepted that it is necessary to raise the level of Cricket Lane to achieve a highway alignment that accommodates the bridge. “Existing levels are maintained at the junction stop line. No detail of road profile or gradients are provided to demonstrate that the improvements are compliant with highway design and safety standards. “With respect to the canal, the report places great emphasis on the need for consistency in approach between the Deanslade Park, south of Lichfield, and Cricket Lane. “In considering the south of Lichfield, the council required provision of full details to prove that the development, the canal, and the Lichfield Southern Bypass would all fit within the available land area – for reasons hitherto unexplained, the council has not required a similar approach be taken for Cricket Lane.” Supplementary report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee

The latest deferral comes after a similar agreement to push back a controversial proposal to allow planning permission for housing on land at Leyfields and Netherstowe.

That decision came after a previous planning committee meeting was told “further information has come to light” on the application.