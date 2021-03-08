Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption to Cross City Line services due to maintenance work.

A West Midlands Railway train

Railway drainage and track foundation work will take place on the stretch of the route between Kings Norton and Longbridge on 28th March.

It will mean services from Lichfield Trent Valley and Lichfield City will only run as far as Birmingham New Street, with buses replacing services for stations towards Bromsgrove and Redditch.

Martin Colmey, operations director at Network Rail, said:

“These essential upgrades are part of Network Rail’s commitment to get the railway in the best possible shape as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown. “The drainage improvements will mean fewer delays caused by flooding during bad weather and strengthening the track foundation will mean smoother journeys for passengers. “I’d urge anyone planning to travel on 28th March to check National Rail Enquiries while the railway is closed for this important work.” Martin Colmey, Network Rail

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: