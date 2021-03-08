A Lichfield school has thanked volunteers who have stepped forward to help pupils return to the classroom.
Schools across the country have begun the process of a full reopening after coronavirus restrictions were eased.
As part of the process, rapid lateral flow tests are being carried out on staff and pupils.
The Friary School converted part of a sports hall into a testing facility.
“We have amazing parents and other volunteers whose commitment has meant we can get testing done and then children straight into the classrooms.
“We could not have done this without every one of the 100-plus who volunteered.
“These are special people for special times.”The Friary School spokesperson