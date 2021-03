Police are trying to track down two mountain bikes stolen from a garden in Lichfield.

They were taken between 6pm on 4th March and 8am the following day from an address on Thomas Greenway.

One was an orange Carrera small frame with black writing, the other a medium frame from the same manufacturer in black with green writing.

Anyone who has an information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 233 0f 5th March.