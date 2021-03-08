People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to enter a new film competition to mark Staffordshire Day.

The launch of the Staffordshire Day Film Competition

The contest is being organised by Enjoy Staffordshire.

Submissions can be up to 30 minutes and must promote the county and have been shot within the last five years to be eligible for the six categories:

Drama/Comedy

Documentary

Animation/Experimental

Business in the Community

Mini-Movie

Young Film-Maker

The winners will be announced in an online ceremony on 1st May. The overall winner will win £500.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all know what a wonderful county Staffordshire is and 1st May is the day we tell everyone. “Over the last five years, Staffordshire Day has allowed us to celebrate everything that’s great about our county, from our rich heritage and culture to our stunning locations and places to visit. “We’re all really excited about this year’s event, and in particular, our first ever Staffordshire Day Film Competition. “There’s huge talent and creativity in our county, and this will give film makers of all levels the chance to get involved and tell their Staffordshire story. “So whether you’re an established film maker, a first timer, student, community group or even a business we want to see your films.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The competition is open to professional and amateur film-makers, and the deadline for submissions is 3rd April. Entry details are available online.

The contest forms part of a programme events to mark Staffordshire Day. For information on what’s taking place visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffsday.