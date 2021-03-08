An artist’s impression of The Swim House

Plans for a new swimming facility in Lichfield have been approved.

An empty retail unit at Lichfield Retail Park, on Eastern Avenue, has been earmarked for The Swim House.

The scheme will feature a 25-metre four-lane pool, a dry training facility, physio access, flotation room and a cafe space.

A spokesperson for planning consultancy Holland Lloyd said:

An artist’s impression of The Swim House

“This will be the first of its kind nationwide. Providing top-class coaching for all levels of ability, helping with a baby’s first experience, to learning to swim and advancing elite athletes. “The facility will provide 25 hours’ worth of primary school water time per week, benefiting residents of the district too. “This proposal will be an excellent addition to the city and we are delighted to be involved. “The proposal will deliver access to pool time for schools and clubs, while also helping elite athletes on their journey to gold.” Holland Lloyd spokesperson

Thirteen new jobs are expected to be created as part of the project.

Full details are available on The Swim House website.