Women in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to become involved in sports coaching.

It comes as charity UK Coaching outlined a plan to create gender equality in the sector over the next five years.

Figures from the organisation revealed that female coaches make up 43% of all paid positions.

But with a number of coaches not expected to return when lockdown ends, Emma Atkins, director of coaching at UK Coaching, said measures were now being put in place to ensure more women seek out roles.

“We want to see more women come into coaching, be supported to stay in coaching and if it is their goal, progress to coaching in talent and high-performance sport. “Gender equality in sport has made considerable strides in recent years but we must move towards a balanced coaching workforce – and that means showing women that coaching is for them. It is an incredibly rewarding experience. “With the levels of inactivity amongst women and girls at a high, it is vital that we can encourage more females to join the coaching workforce. “It has also been great to see a handful of female coaches breaking the glass ceiling and coaching at high-performance level across the world. “We need to do more to ensure that this becomes common practice. For too long female coaches have been overlooked in high level sport.” Emma Atkins, UK Coaching

More details on how to get into coaching are available at ukcoaching.org.