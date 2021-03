Mountain bikes have been taken after a shed in Kings Bromley was targeted by thieves.

The incident happened at a property on Church Lane overnight between 8th and 9th March.

Two adult bikes were taken after a lock was cut off the garden shed – an XL frame black mountain bike and a red ladies small frame Raleigh bike.

Anyone with information or who has been offered the bikes is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 208 of 9th March.