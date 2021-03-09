A Lichfield couple who created a new board game are celebrating the success of their product by donating to a portion of their sales to charity.

Adrian and Carol Colledge had been running pub quizzes for more than 15 years before deciding to create Guestimate during the lockdown last year.

As well as being developed by the couple, the local connections have continued with the game also being printed in the area.

Adrian said they had now decided to give £1 to Comic Relief for every sale of Guestimate on Amazon until 20th March.

“There have been lots of new quizzes over the last 12 months, but this one is definitely not serious. “It’s light-hearted with loads of laughs, ideally suited for Red Nose Day and suitable for all ages and abilities. “The scoring system means that anyone can win, not just the usual quiz experts. “We’ve had reports of teenagers and students faring better than their parents, to everyone’s amusement.” Adrian Colledge

Guestimate is available now on Amazon.