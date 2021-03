Richard Fielding. Picture: JustGiving

A Lichfield rugby player has raised more than £900 for charity after taking on a running challenge.

Richard Fielding ran four miles every four hours over a period of 48 hours in aid of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

He completed the challenge yesterday (8th March) to support the charity, which funds research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Richard – who plays for Lichfield RUFC – described the challenge as “bloody tough”.

People can still donate via his JustGiving page.