Council chiefs say options are being explored to help prevent queues building up on a key junction near Lichfield’s Household Waste Recycling Centre.
It comes after motorists complained of being stuck in backlogs around Trent Valley island due to cars trying to enter the tip.
Staffordshire County Council had originally put traffic management in place on the roads outside the centre earlier during the coronavirus crisis after social distancing restrictions saw tailbacks.
But these have since been removed, with queues returning on nearby roads.
Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at the county council, said work was taking place to try and resolve some of the issues – and could include the reintroduction of traffic management.
“Our household waste recycling centres continue to operate under the same restrictions as in recent months, with social distancing in force and visitors expected to wear masks and gloves.
“The restrictions on the number of vehicles allowed on to the site at any one time and the fact that staff are not allowed to assist customers has meant longer waiting times for people.
“The team are doing what they can to make sure people can use the site safely given the restrictions in place.
“They are looking to see if they can improve the layout and the flow of customers through the site along with the use of traffic management outside the centre.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council
Some local authorities have opted to introduce alternative ways of managing the numbers using sites at any one time.
A number of facilities in Birmingham have introduced a booking system to help reduce the numbers trying to access tips at any one time.
Cllr Jessel said that while no such solution was currently in operation, it was not being ruled out for the future.
“There currently isn’t a booking system in place, although this is being kept under review.
“Our advice for customers is if you do have to make an essential trip to the recycling centre, please try and do this at a quieter time, for example early morning.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council
“[We’re looking at options]”
Inside the site is no different from pre-Corona virus, the only thing that has changed is the opening hours, now I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but I’d certainly be pointing my magnifying glass at cramming people into reduced hours being the problem.
It’s now nowhere near big enough for the size of the city let alone when we have another 3-4000 more houses. It needs to be relocated to somewhere like the white elephant that is Liberty Park. Plenty of space and away from main roads.
Good points above. As house numbers increase the infrastructure struggles to cope. The council has never grasped
the cause and effect consequences of their actions. The rubbish dump is the least of the problems. All facilities are under pressure and it will only increase. Planning should take on all aspects and considerations not just the short term gains of extra rates from housing.
So what they’re really saying is that 12 months after this first became a problem they will now consider making some improvements. In the meantime use your psychic powers of deduction to use the tip when nobody else is. No wonder illegal dumping is on the up.
Here’s an idea….open the centre for 13 hours a day 7 days a week until the autumn. If the current employees don’t want additional hours then employ some new staff. Thus creating local jobs in a time of need and better serving by the requirements of the community. Surely that’s a win win. Then source a suitable site to relocate the centre to. Yes LDC, it really is that easy.
What a surprise its so busy ! The increase in the population in and around Lichfield plus advertising that residents of Tamworth to use this tip as well. A two year old would be able to predict that this one way in tip would cause traffic congestion. I suggest dumping our rubbish in the Council’s car park as thats where the problem lies.
I agree with Gary, the present site was a former bus depot and has not evolved with the growing development and population of the surrounding area. The site is a brownfield so could be developed (and is on both the SHLAA, urban capacity and brownfields register), such as with the estate adjacent, which would surely be better than all the greenbelt development around Lichfield. The site has been on the register for many many years and SCC really need to pull their finger out.
A big win for everyone if the site is relocated to a more appropriate place, better traffic systems, easier access, no queues, more containers, more space, no residential impacts, and frees up a brownfield site which could be developed to a park or residential.
SB…Why would LDC create jobs for an SCC facility?
The tip needs to be moved to another site where it is not going to cause traffic chaos.
It is obvious that it is not able to cope with the increase in population in Lichfield and it will only get worse. It is a route for ambulances from the A38 to access Lichfield, delays could have serious consequences!!!
The site is clearly not fit for purpose anymore. A good start would be to increase opening hours and trial the appt system. There have been so many near misses as drivers try to get past the gridlock, is it going to take an accident before they take action! Local residents are unable to access their homes on the neighbouring estate when the site is open so they have to queue up and when they can they drive down the wrong side of the road to access the estate. Advising people to visit at quieter times is laughable, there is never a quiet time, they queue up from 8.30am every day, long before the site is open.
The site is terrible it was terrible before covid it’s even worse now. They have have changed the layout creating an even worse situation during covid. It should not even be in this location it needs to be at least two times the size for the way lichfield has grown. It’s a painful experience going to the site what should take 5 mins takes 30 plus. And because it takes so long it just shifts the problem backwards getting worse and worse. If you see an oversized truck / van pull up you may as well just drive on. It’s comical how bad it is at present. Move it out use prime land for housing to build a much bigger site lichfield council is good for selling off prime land for housing. Although not sure I trust them to use money to build a better site.
Leave a comment