Council chiefs say options are being explored to help prevent queues building up on a key junction near Lichfield’s Household Waste Recycling Centre.

It comes after motorists complained of being stuck in backlogs around Trent Valley island due to cars trying to enter the tip.

Staffordshire County Council had originally put traffic management in place on the roads outside the centre earlier during the coronavirus crisis after social distancing restrictions saw tailbacks.

Queues at Trent Valley island in 2020 after temporary road closures were put in place to ease traffic near Lichfield’s tip

But these have since been removed, with queues returning on nearby roads.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at the county council, said work was taking place to try and resolve some of the issues – and could include the reintroduction of traffic management.

“Our household waste recycling centres continue to operate under the same restrictions as in recent months, with social distancing in force and visitors expected to wear masks and gloves. “The restrictions on the number of vehicles allowed on to the site at any one time and the fact that staff are not allowed to assist customers has meant longer waiting times for people. “The team are doing what they can to make sure people can use the site safely given the restrictions in place. “They are looking to see if they can improve the layout and the flow of customers through the site along with the use of traffic management outside the centre.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The Lichfield Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

Some local authorities have opted to introduce alternative ways of managing the numbers using sites at any one time.

A number of facilities in Birmingham have introduced a booking system to help reduce the numbers trying to access tips at any one time.

Cllr Jessel said that while no such solution was currently in operation, it was not being ruled out for the future.