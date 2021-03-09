A four-year project to update thousands street lights to use less energy and save money has begun.

Cllr Julia Jessel and Cllr David Williams see work taking place on streetlights

Staffordshire County Council is replacing 47,000 conventional bulbs with LED lighting after taking out an interest-free loan to fund the project.

The authority said the money will be repaid by the estimated £1.6million-a-year savings on energy costs from the new streetlights.

The work is being carried out with E-on and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is an important project that not only pays for itself but will continue to save taxpayers money for the next 25 years. “The new LED lights are much more energy efficient than the old halogen ones and meet all the necessary safety standards. “The programme is being rolled out countywide and will target those streets that will benefit from more energy efficient lighting.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The project is expected to see engineers replace around 1,150 lights per month.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said: