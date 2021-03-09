An MP has moved to reassure residents concerned about how HS2 will cut through the landscape in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of HS2

Work is currently taking place in Streethay in preparation for the controversial high speed rail route.

But Michael Fabricant said he had been contacted by residents concerned about the visibility of the line when it is constructed.

Michael Fabricant

“I have received a number of queries from constituents asking whether the route of HS2 has been changed with it passing over the A38 on a viaduct which will be visible for miles. “I think this confusion has arisen because of an interesting video doing the rounds, produced by HS2, showing a birds eye view of Staffordshire along the the line of the route. “As it passes by Lichfield, you can clearly see it travelling over the A38 at a considerable height. “I was sufficiently concerned that I raised the issue with Andrew Stephenson the Transport Minister and with Mark Thurston, the Chief Executive of HS2 Limited. “Both have confirmed that the line will travel under the A38 immediately east of Streethay.” Michael Fabricant MP

HS2’s chief executive said the alignment of the route had not changed since 2017.

“The railway will pass under the A38 immediately to the east of Streethay housing, at the point where the slip roads to and from Burton Road meet the dual carriageway. “With regards to the works, the railway will go underneath the A38 in phases, with temporary traffic management on the A38 being altered appropriately as these works progress. “Utility diversions are planned as part of these works.” Mark Thurston, HS2

“Less visible from Lichfield and the surrounding area”

Mr Fabricant said the video had been based on previous plan for the route, which was changed following pressure on those in charge of the project.

Campaigners protesting against HS2 in Lichfield