Council chiefs are remaining tight-lipped on the future of controversial proposals to build homes on two green spaces in Lichfield.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

An application for the sites at Leyfields and Netherstowe were due be debated at a planning committee meeting last month, only for the issue to be deferred at the 11th hour.

The proposals also failed to reappear on the agenda at the latest session of the local authority’s planning group earlier this week.

No timeframe has yet been given on when a decision will be made – or details of what the issue was that has led to the delay.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We are unable to comment on the planning application at this stage due to on-going discussions.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The land at Leyfields

The proposals have been the subject of a campaign which saw more than 1,000 residents signing a petition objecting to the schemes.

It comes after it emerged an agreement to sell the land to housing provider Bromford had been agreed without the knowledge of the council’s leadership team.

The local authority has confirmed that a review of how the deal came to be signed off in such circumstances has now begun.