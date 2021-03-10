Council chiefs are remaining tight-lipped on the future of controversial proposals to build homes on two green spaces in Lichfield.
An application for the sites at Leyfields and Netherstowe were due be debated at a planning committee meeting last month, only for the issue to be deferred at the 11th hour.
The proposals also failed to reappear on the agenda at the latest session of the local authority’s planning group earlier this week.
No timeframe has yet been given on when a decision will be made – or details of what the issue was that has led to the delay.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“We are unable to comment on the planning application at this stage due to on-going discussions.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
The proposals have been the subject of a campaign which saw more than 1,000 residents signing a petition objecting to the schemes.
It comes after it emerged an agreement to sell the land to housing provider Bromford had been agreed without the knowledge of the council’s leadership team.
The local authority has confirmed that a review of how the deal came to be signed off in such circumstances has now begun.
“An independent investigation into issues with the sale of the land has been launched with a progress report expected to be presented to the audit and member standards committee in April.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
What has happened to the Council Leaders pledge to be open and transparent,
Come on Councillor Pullen, open up and show us you mean what you declare, and tell us what is going on, do not keep it behind closed doors
I just think the Council is trying it’s best to ruin Lichfield
