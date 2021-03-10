Work to improve routes for cyclists and pedestrians in Burntwood is being proposed as part of a plan to spend £69million on highways projects in Staffordshire.

The funding is being proposed by Staffordshire County Council over the next year.

The authority said the money would mean “improving signs, junctions and provision for pedestrians and cyclists in Burntwood”.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Often small schemes can make a big difference to their communities, which is why we’re looking at many projects that affect villages, or very specific parts of our towns. “These local initiatives complement the multi-million investments and that’s one of the reasons each county councillor also has an allocation of £7,000 a year to put towards local projects however they think best.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Other improvements proposed for the funding pot include upgrading traffic monitoring systems and refurbishing signals across the county.