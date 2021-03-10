Work to improve routes for cyclists and pedestrians in Burntwood is being proposed as part of a plan to spend £69million on highways projects in Staffordshire.
The funding is being proposed by Staffordshire County Council over the next year.
The authority said the money would mean “improving signs, junctions and provision for pedestrians and cyclists in Burntwood”.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:
“Often small schemes can make a big difference to their communities, which is why we’re looking at many projects that affect villages, or very specific parts of our towns.
“These local initiatives complement the multi-million investments and that’s one of the reasons each county councillor also has an allocation of £7,000 a year to put towards local projects however they think best.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Other improvements proposed for the funding pot include upgrading traffic monitoring systems and refurbishing signals across the county.
“Staffordshire has thousands of miles of highway network, from busy A-roads to narrow country lanes, that we maintain to keep this county connected.
“Our spring campaign of patching and repairing potholes caused by winter freezing and flooding will begin soon and there is always more to be done, but by investing millions of pounds in new roads, footpaths and cycleways, as well as improving junctions, signs and lighting we are prioritising schemes that make our highways safer for all and boost the county’s economy recovery from Covid-19.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council