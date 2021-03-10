Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to complete the census.

The once in a decade survey is being carried out to provide information about the population across England and Wales.

It includes questions about age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

Census Day is on 21st March, but households will now be receiving letters with online codes explaining how they can complete their forms.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I really encourage everyone to take part in Census 2021. “It will lay the foundations for future projects and funding across Lichfield district and it really important for all our local homes and residents to be counted.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The census must be completed by law – those who do not, or supply false information, could be fined up to £1,000.

For more information visit www.census.gov.uk.