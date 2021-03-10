People with learning difficulties in Lichfield are being given help to access online learning tools by a local organisation.

One of the tablets being distributed by Shining Stars

Shining Stars has been working throughout the pandemic to support local residents facing challenges during lockdown.

They have now launched a Let’s Get Digital scheme supported by Tesco and MENCAP.

The initiative is funding 27 tablet computers with keyboards and a free six month internet package for people with learning difficulties in the area.

A spokesperson said:

“Shining Stars are pleased to introduce Let’s Get Digital to help people with learning difficulties access learning platforms which they might not have had access to otherwise. “The scheme is also aiming to provide digital training for everyone to ensure digital inclusion is increased around the district.”

For more details about Shining Stars, visit the organisation’s Facebook page.