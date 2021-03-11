Chasetown FC has confirmed long-standing chairman and chief executive Mick Joiner is to stand down from both positions.
He will instead take on an honorary president role at The Scholars Ground.
The day-to-day running of the club will now be managed by a board of directors headed up by Steve Jones as chairman, with Richard Lamb as chief executive, Andrew Cox as general manager, John Franklin as secretary and Fred Butler as finance director.
A spokesperson said the decision was made at an EGM last night (10th March).
“Mick has served the football club for 55 years and we wish to place on record our thanks to Mick for everything he has done for Chasetown FC.”Chasetown FC spokesperson