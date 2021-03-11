Chasetown FC has confirmed long-standing chairman and chief executive Mick Joiner is to stand down from both positions.

Mick Joiner with the first tiles on the Wall of Support at Chasetown FC

He will instead take on an honorary president role at The Scholars Ground.

The day-to-day running of the club will now be managed by a board of directors headed up by Steve Jones as chairman, with Richard Lamb as chief executive, Andrew Cox as general manager, John Franklin as secretary and Fred Butler as finance director.

A spokesperson said the decision was made at an EGM last night (10th March).