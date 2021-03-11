Plans to demolish a Burntwood house dating back more than 130 years have been approved.

The current house at 117 Norton Lane

Developers are hoping to replace the building at 117 Norton Lane with a new four-bedroom property.

Documents reveal that the building first appeared on maps in 1883 and was believed to have originally been the home of agricultural or mining workers.

But a planning report revealed the cottage “does not retain a significant portion of its original fabric” to mean it warranted any historic protection.

The developer said the new home would be a “high quality design”.

“The modern, contemporary design of the proposal, and the new landscaping, with the retention of existing trees and boundary hedgerows, harmonises with surrounding development and helps soften and integrate the proposal into the area. “It has been carefully designed to protect the amenity of both neighbouring residents and future residents of the development.” Planning statement

Full details of proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.